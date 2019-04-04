|
Frances Geraldine Bullock 1935-2019
age 83 of Carrollton, Ohio passed away April 2, 2019 at Aultman Hospital, Canton, Ohio. She was born May 21, 1935 in Grantsville, Maryland to the late Harry Columbus and Mamie Ellen (Smith) Stahl. Frances graduated from Massillon High School. She was Lutheran by faith. Her hobbies were playing the lottery scratch off tickets. Her passion in life were her loving grandkids.
Survivors include her fiance' Charles Palmer of Carrollton, Ohio. One son Mark (Dyane) Hice of Minerva Ohio. One daughter Bonnie (Dan) Woods of Carrollton, Ohio. A sister Mary Urban of Massillon, Ohio. Four grandchildren : Heather (Geno) Kiko, Matthew (Melanie) Hice, Ben (Liz) Woods and Aaron (Meghan) Woods. Eight great-grandchildren and many loving nieces and nephews. Frances was preceded in death by her husband Edward Eugene "Gene" Bullock on September 04, 2001. Seven brothers and Three
sisters.
Funeral Service will be Friday at l:00 P.M. at the Allmon Dugger Cotton Funeral Home with calling hours from 11 a.m. till 1 p.m. with Pastor Scott Welch officiating. Burial will be in the Magnolia
Cemetery.
Allmon Dugger Cotton, 330-627-2121
Published in The Repository on Apr. 4, 2019