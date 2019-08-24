Home

Services
Williams Funeral Home - Canton
2508 West Tuscarawas Street
Canton, OH 44708
330-455-0387
Calling hours
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
8:00 AM - 9:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
2427 West Tuscarawas Street
Canton, OH
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
2427 West Tuscarawas Street
Canton, OH
FRANCES IRENE FARWICK


1920 - 2019
FRANCES IRENE FARWICK Obituary
Frances Irene Farwick

Age 98 of North Canton, formerly of Canton, passed away Wednesday evening August 21, 2019 in Mercy Medical Center. Frances was born September 25, 1920 in Canton, the daughter of the late Francis and Hazel (Marsino) Lanciere. She was formerly member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Canton and more recently a member of St. Paul Catholic Church in North Canton. In addition to her parents, Frances was preceded in death by her first husband, Howard Jorn and her second husband, Gerald Farwick.

She is survived by a sisters-in-law, Judy (Walter) Sharkey and Pat Farwick; brother-in-law, Tom (Norma) Farwick; several nieces and nephews.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday at 10:00 a.m. in St. Joseph Catholic Church IN Canton. Burial will follow in St. Peter Cemetery. Family and friends may call one hour prior to the mass at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Joseph Care Center, 2308 Reno Dr., Louisville, OH 44641 or to Mercy Medical Center Hospice, 4369 Whipple Ave. N.W., Canton, OH. 44718. Those unable to attend may sign the online guestbook at: www.dwilliamsfh.com

Published in The Repository on Aug. 24, 2019
