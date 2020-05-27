Frances Marie (Fincham) Bosley
1934 - 2020
Frances Marie (Fincham) Bosley

left this world on May 24 and while her heart-breaking battle with dementia left her in a world very confusing to family and friends she did not doubt that she was loved as witnessed in the innocent smile she had for everyone. Born May 3, 1934 in Gilmer County, W.Va., to Estella Carlson and Steven Fincham. Frances will be missed by so many including her daughters, Donna Bosley Murray and Dora Silvis (Patrick Bell); grandchildren, Todd (Amy) Bosley, Tami (Scott) Rike, Geoff Bosley Murray, Jason Silvis and Rachel Bell; great-grandchildren, Lauren, Morgan, David, Jax, Isabella and Emily; daughter-in-law, Carolyn Jane Bosley. Frances was preceded in death by her son, Dave (David) Bosley; her husband, Omar OD Bosley and grandson, Toby Bosley. Also preceded in death by her brothers, Vance, Fraud, Lonnie and her sisters, Belle, Myrtle, Mildred and Florence.

Frances worked for many years as the bookkeeper and office manager for Bosley Drain and Septic Cleaning. But her first love was the volunteer work done as a long time member at the First Assembly of God church in Louisville Ohio. Frances spent many years teaching Sunday School classes and with the Missionettes program for young girls. The most joyful time was spent with her friend Mildred Gero visiting the homes of many parishioners and helping ease their burdens by listening to problems, cleaning or cooking but always ending the visits with prayer.

Donna, Dora and Patrick will always remember those who have shown exquisite amounts of love, support and comfort when Frances needed it most and they could not be with her. Thank you so much to the many others for giving our mother comfort, peace, feeding her and being her friend, which many times was not easy with her limited memory. And a big thank you to Roy Marshall who continued to show love and devotion to all of us after our OD's death and helped us cope with losing mom mentally.

Funeral will be private for the family. Those wishing to send online condolences may visit www.reedfuneralhome.com In lieu of flowers the family is requesting a donation in Frances' name to the organization of your choice.

Reed Funeral Home, 330-477-6721

Published in The Repository on May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
May 26, 2020
So very sorry for your loss!!! Dad (James Clifton) has told me so many memories he has over the years and how much he loves your family and the respect for you all!! I have my memories of how soft and kind hearted Frances was she will be greatly missed but she's in Heaven with Jesus and all she loves !! May God be with all of you!!!
Sandy Fath
Family
