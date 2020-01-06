|
Frances R. Layton
age 97, passed away on Thursday morning December 26, 2019, peacefully at her home surrounded by her family. She was born February 28, 1922, as a 4th generation Massillonian. She was preceded in death by her parents Cora (Wallace) and Stephen Wren, who owned and operated Wren's Candy Store. Frances is also preceded in death by her lifelong beloved husband and partner Robert A. Layton, who passed away Monday May 10, 2010, surrounded by his family also, after nearly 65 years of marriage.
She is survived by her daughters, Cora-Lee (Mark) Smith of North Canton and Candy (Gary) Viens of Massillon; grandchildren: Joshua (Beth) Smith of South Ogden, UT, Matthew (Kendra) Smith of Parma, and Michael Smith of North Canton, nine great-grandchildren; her brother, Norman T. (Jean) Wren, of Greensboro, North Carolina; and numerous nieces and nephews. She taught at Washington High School for 33 years. She had a bachelor's degree from Kent State University and a master's degree from Akron university. She was a member of Sigma Kappa Sorority, Ohio Education Association, and Stark County Retired Teachers' Association. She organized the Massillon branch of (AAUW) The American Association of University Women in 1966, which became inactive in 2007. She and her husband were lifelong members of St. John's United Church of Christ in Massillon. She and her late husband founded and organized the Tag-Along Trailer Club in 1964 and the group met weekly for breakfast for many years, ending just recently. Frances and Robert enjoyed 27 years after their retirement in 1981 and would spend the Winter months in Florida as did both of her parents, Cora and Stephen Wren. They enjoyed many travels, vacations, and cruises. A very family-oriented woman, she always liked to say she had the best of both worlds with two daughters, Cora (Mark) Smith of North Canton, OH and Candy (Gary) Viens of Lutz, FL.
A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held at Paquelet Funeral Home on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at 4:00 p.m., with Pastor Sprite Johnson of St. Johns United Church of Christ, officiating. In lieu of flowers those who wish may make a memorial contribution in her name to the food bank at: The Salvation Army of Massillon, Gift Processing Center, P.O. Box 677, Massillon, OH 44648-0677 or Crossroads Hospice, 3743 Boettler Oaks Drive, Unit E., Uniontown, OH 44685. Messages of support and condolence may be made at: www.paquelet.com
Published in The Repository on Jan. 6, 2020