Frances S. Yingling
83, of Canton passed away on Friday, June 12, 2020. She was born May 31, 1937 in Canton, Ohio to the late Harry and Frances Stanley. Frances loved her family and was known for her kindness, compassion and unselfishness. She was the happiest doing for others and she had a love for animals, flowers and children. Frances loved God with all her heart and lived everyday with him and shared his love with many.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her son, John Richard Yingling; sisters, Evelyn Mae, Gloria and Dorothy; brothers, Bill and Harry. Frances is survived by her son, Daniel Yingling; Alyssa Yingling and eight other grandchildren; three great grandchildren; sisters, Clara Draper and Martha Vees.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel, 705 Raff Rd. SW Canton, Ohio 44710 from 5pm to 7pm with social distancing guidelines being enforced. A private service will be held for the family on Friday, June 19, 2020. Burial will follow in North Lawn Cemetery.
Published in The Repository on Jun. 15, 2020.