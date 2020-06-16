Or Copy this URL to Share

Send an Email

Share Frances's life story with friends and family

Share Frances's life story with friends and family





The family will receive friends on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel, 705 Raff Rd. SW Canton, Ohio 44710 from 5pm to 7pm with social distancing guidelines being enforced. A private service will be held for the family on Friday, June 19, 2020. Burial will follow in North Lawn Cemetery. Please visit



Reed, 330-477-6721

Frances S. YinglingThe family will receive friends on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel, 705 Raff Rd. SW Canton, Ohio 44710 from 5pm to 7pm with social distancing guidelines being enforced. A private service will be held for the family on Friday, June 19, 2020. Burial will follow in North Lawn Cemetery. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.Reed, 330-477-6721

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store