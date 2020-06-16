Frances S. Yingling
Frances S. Yingling

The family will receive friends on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel, 705 Raff Rd. SW Canton, Ohio 44710 from 5pm to 7pm with social distancing guidelines being enforced. A private service will be held for the family on Friday, June 19, 2020. Burial will follow in North Lawn Cemetery. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.

Reed, 330-477-6721

MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
18
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
(330) 477-6721
