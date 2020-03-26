The Repository Obituaries
|
Frances "Franci" (Preston) Williams


1949 - 2020
Frances "Franci" (Preston) Williams Obituary
Frances "Franci" (Preston)

Williams

Franci passed away peacefully with family members by her side on March 24, 2020 at the age of 70. Franci was born Oct. 7, 1949 in Paintsville, Ky., to Jack and Darlene Preston. She retired as a nurse from Aultman Hospital after 33 years of service, and was a longtime member of First United Methodist Church of Massillon.

Private services for immediate family only on March 27, 2020 at 1 p.m. The service will be live-streamed on paquelet.com. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. For full obituary go to www.paquelet.com

Published in The Repository on Mar. 26, 2020
