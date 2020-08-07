1/1
FRANCINE (TORRE) ROSSETTI
1953 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share FRANCINE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Francine (Torre) Rossetti

67 of Perry Township, passed away on August 1, 2020. Fran was born on July 18, 1953 in Canton, Ohio. She attended St. Joan of Arc Elementary School and graduated from Central Catholic High School.

Fran was preceded in death by her parents, Frank, Sr. and Yolanda (Spino) Torre. Fran is survived by her two sons, Jeff (Melissa) and Rocco Rossetti.

Family and friends will be received on Monday, August 10th., from 10 to 10:45 a.m. at St. Joan of Arc Parish. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin in the church at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery. For additional information about Fran's life please visit:

www.rossifuneralhomeinc.com

Rossi, (330)492-5830

www.rossifuneralhomeinc.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
10
Visitation
10:00 - 10:45 AM
St. Joan of Arc Parish
Send Flowers
AUG
10
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Joan of Arc Parish
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Rossi Funeral Home
730 30th Street NW
Canton, OH 44709
330-492-5830
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Rossi Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 6, 2020
My sincere condolences to Jeff and Rocco. How I loved getting to know her while her sons attended Watson School. She was so kind to me in so many ways. I enjoyed looking out my classroom window and seeing Fran in her backyard. Just seeing her brightened my days. Jeff and Rocco, may God hold you in His healing hands of love. You were blessed to have such a wonderful mother. God bless both of you.
Linda Wright
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved