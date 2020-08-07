Francine (Torre) Rossetti
67 of Perry Township, passed away on August 1, 2020. Fran was born on July 18, 1953 in Canton, Ohio. She attended St. Joan of Arc Elementary School and graduated from Central Catholic High School.
Fran was preceded in death by her parents, Frank, Sr. and Yolanda (Spino) Torre. Fran is survived by her two sons, Jeff (Melissa) and Rocco Rossetti.
Family and friends will be received on Monday, August 10th., from 10 to 10:45 a.m. at St. Joan of Arc Parish. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin in the church at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery. For additional information about Fran's life please visit: www.rossifuneralhomeinc.com
Rossi, (330)492-5830www.rossifuneralhomeinc.com