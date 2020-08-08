My sincere condolences to Jeff and Rocco. How I loved getting to know her while her sons attended Watson School. She was so kind to me in so many ways. I enjoyed looking out my classroom window and seeing Fran in her backyard. Just seeing her brightened my days. Jeff and Rocco, may God hold you in His healing hands of love. You were blessed to have such a wonderful mother. God bless both of you.

Linda Wright

Friend