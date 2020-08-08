Jeff and Rocco, I’m so sorry to hear about your mom. I always enjoyed seeing and talking to her at school and even loved running into her at Penny’s . Heaven has certainly gained a beautiful angel. Rest In Peace Fran
Linda Crabs
Friend
August 6, 2020
My sincere condolences to Jeff and Rocco. How I loved getting to know her while her sons attended Watson School. She was so kind to me in so many ways. I enjoyed looking out my classroom window and seeing Fran in her backyard. Just seeing her brightened my days. Jeff and Rocco, may God hold you in His healing hands of love. You were blessed to have such a wonderful mother. God bless both of you.
Linda Wright
Friend
