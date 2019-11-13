|
Francis Dale Hilton
Francis and Estelle Hilton, Together Forever
Age 89, of Warsaw, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, November 7, 2019, in his home. Born September 24, 1930, in Roswell, he was a son of the late Robert T. and Evelyn McLaughlin Hilton. Francis attended school in New Cumberland, and went on to serve honorably with the United States Army during the Korean War. He married the former Estelle York on January 30, 1952; the couple reared three children and shared sixty-six years of marriage prior to Estelle's passing on January 4, 2018. Francis was employed by Republic Steel in Massillon from which he retired after thirty-two years of service. Francis regularly gave blood to the American Red Cross, usually every three months, for many years, and was a supporter of the Salvation Army and the Boys & Girls Clubs of America. He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles in both Dover and Massillon, and belonged to the former Loyal Order of Moose in New Philadelphia. Francis loved automobiles and motorcycles and was a gifted mechanic. He enjoyed traveling on his Harley-Davidson, and was a member of the Canton Harley-Davidson Motorcycle Club. Additionally, Francis liked to read books, magazines and newspapers, and was quite the history buff.
He is survived by his daughter, Evelyn Gardner of Sherrodsville; his son, Steven Tyler Betz of Warsaw; his grandson, Derek Johns; his great-granddaughter, Cameron Cantwell; and his nieces and nephews. Besides his parents, and his beloved wife, Estelle, Francis was preceded in death by his son, Robert Dale Hilton; his grandchildren, Danielle Johns and Ricky Dale Sickafoose; his siblings, Lorinda Walker, Evelyn Hilton, Hilda Judy, Robert (who was killed in action in the Second World War), Alfred and Walter Hilton.
Family and friends are invited to call on Wednesday (TODAY), Nov. 13, 12:30 - 1:30 p.m., in the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home & Crematory, Dover. A funeral service will be held Wednesday (TODAY) at 1:30 in the funeral home. Burial will follow in Dover Burial Park where military rites will be held. Following the committal, there will be a lunch in the Toland-Herzig Monarch Center on the Boulevard in Dover. To sign an online guestbook and share a fond memory of Francis, please visit the Obituaries link on the funeral home's website. The family suggests that contributions in Francis' memory be made to the American Red Cross, 1451 Fourth St. N.W., New Philadelphia, OH 44663, or 416 Main St., Coshocton, OH 43812.
Published in The Repository on Nov. 13, 2019