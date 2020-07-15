1/
FRANCIS E. "FRANK" DYAR
{ "" }
Francis E. "Frank" Dyar

age 83, died Monday. Born in Youngstown he had lived in the Canton area most of his life, was retired from White Engines (Hercules), was a part time police officer in Jackson and Marlboro Townships and a member of Saint Paul Catholic Church (North Canton).

Survived by his daughters: Heidi (Don) Blackwell, Theresa Kantorik and Helen (Bryan) Bradley; sons, Steve (Theresa) Dyar and David Dyar; 10 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by a brother, Joseph Dyar.

Friends may call Friday from 9-10 a.m. at the Lamiell Funeral Home followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. at Saint Paul Catholic Church with Rev. John Keehner, J.C.L. as celebrant. Burial will be in Mapleton Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Saint Paul Catholic Church. Condolences may be made to:

www.lamiellfuneralhome.com

(Lamiell 330-456-7375)

Published in The Repository on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
17
Calling hours
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Lamiell Funeral Home
JUL
17
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
Saint Paul Catholic Church
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
July 14, 2020
condolences to the family. Dave sorry for your loss.
Terri Zander Miller
Friend
