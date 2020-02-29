Home

POWERED BY

Services
Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel
801 Pittsburg Ave NW
North Canton, OH 44720
330-477-6721
Calling hours
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel
801 Pittsburg Ave NW
North Canton, OH 44720
View Map
Calling hours
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel
801 Pittsburg Ave NW
North Canton, OH 44720
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
11:00 AM
Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel
801 Pittsburg Ave NW
North Canton, OH 44720
View Map

Francis E. Morris


1934 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Francis E. Morris Obituary
Francis E. Morris

85, of Massillon, passed away on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020. He was born in Barnesville, Ohio on July 10, 1934 to the late Arthur and Margaret Morris. Francis earned his Bachelor's Degree in Education from Kent State with a major in Math. He proudly served in the United States Army from 1956-1958 where he was an advanced artillery surveyor with the 3rd Army Division. He was employed with the Timken Roller Bearing Company for 35 years, retiring in the training and development department. Francis was also an instructor at Stark State College and taught adult education night courses at Timken High School for many years. Following his retirement, he delivered flowers for Easterday's. Francis was a member of Massillon Post #3124, an avid golfer and loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He was an incredibly gentle soul and quiet man. A teacher to the end, he taught his children everything he knew. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Michael Morris; daughter, Marcia Morris and brother, George J. Morris. He leaves his wife, Patty, whom he married on Sept. 12, 1959; children, Mark (Lori) Morris, Randy (Chris) Morris and Todd (Ericka) Morris; grandchildren, Nathan Morris, Gabrielle Urban and Riley Morris; and his brother, Donald Morris.

Funeral services will be Tuesday at 11 a.m. at the Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel, 801 Pittsburg Ave. NW with Pastor Delaney Young officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Hills Burial Park. Calling hours will be Monday from 5-7 p.m. and Tuesday from 10-11 a.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Post #3124, 322 Erie St. N. Massillon, OH 44646. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to send condolences.

Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Feb. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Francis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -