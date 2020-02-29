|
Francis E. Morris
85, of Massillon, passed away on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020. He was born in Barnesville, Ohio on July 10, 1934 to the late Arthur and Margaret Morris. Francis earned his Bachelor's Degree in Education from Kent State with a major in Math. He proudly served in the United States Army from 1956-1958 where he was an advanced artillery surveyor with the 3rd Army Division. He was employed with the Timken Roller Bearing Company for 35 years, retiring in the training and development department. Francis was also an instructor at Stark State College and taught adult education night courses at Timken High School for many years. Following his retirement, he delivered flowers for Easterday's. Francis was a member of Massillon Post #3124, an avid golfer and loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He was an incredibly gentle soul and quiet man. A teacher to the end, he taught his children everything he knew. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Michael Morris; daughter, Marcia Morris and brother, George J. Morris. He leaves his wife, Patty, whom he married on Sept. 12, 1959; children, Mark (Lori) Morris, Randy (Chris) Morris and Todd (Ericka) Morris; grandchildren, Nathan Morris, Gabrielle Urban and Riley Morris; and his brother, Donald Morris.
Funeral services will be Tuesday at 11 a.m. at the Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel, 801 Pittsburg Ave. NW with Pastor Delaney Young officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Hills Burial Park. Calling hours will be Monday from 5-7 p.m. and Tuesday from 10-11 a.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Post #3124, 322 Erie St. N. Massillon, OH 44646. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to send condolences.
Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Feb. 29, 2020