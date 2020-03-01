Home

Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel
801 Pittsburg Ave NW
North Canton, OH 44720
330-477-6721
Calling hours
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel
801 Pittsburg Ave NW
North Canton, OH 44720
Calling hours
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel
801 Pittsburg Ave NW
North Canton, OH 44720
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
11:00 AM
Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel
801 Pittsburg Ave NW
North Canton, OH 44720
Francis E. Morris

Francis E. Morris Obituary
Francis E. Morris

Funeral services will be Tuesday at 11 a.m. at the Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel, 801 Pittsburg Ave. NW with Pastor Delaney Young officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Hills Burial Park. Calling hours will be Monday from 5-7 p.m. and Tuesday from 10-11 a.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Post #3124, 322 Erie St. N. Massillon, OH 44646. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to send condolences.

Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Mar. 1, 2020
