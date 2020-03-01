|
Francis E. Morris
Funeral services will be Tuesday at 11 a.m. at the Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel, 801 Pittsburg Ave. NW with Pastor Delaney Young officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Hills Burial Park. Calling hours will be Monday from 5-7 p.m. and Tuesday from 10-11 a.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Post #3124, 322 Erie St. N. Massillon, OH 44646. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to send condolences.
Published in The Repository on Mar. 1, 2020