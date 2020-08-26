Francis G. Hurst Jr.
Age 72, of Minerva, died Monday, Aug. 24, 2020 in his home surrounded by his family. He was born Sept. 11, 1947 in Fairmont, W.Va., to Francis and Augusta (Weaver) Hurst Sr. He retired as Superintendent from the Hoover Company after 41 of years of service. He is a US Army Veteran of the Vietnam War having served in Germany. He graduated from Malvern High School in 1965.
He is survived by his wife, Paula Denise (McCune) Hurst whom he married March 29, 1991; four children, Craig (Christina) Hurst of Minerva, Todd (Kelly) Hurst of Minerva, Stephanie (Joseph) Tortula of Hartville, Ryan (Teresa) Tanksley of Hartville; sister, Gretchen (Terry) Louive of Canton; 10 grandchildren, Ariel, Makenzie, Sydney, Nikolas, Derek, Lukas, Zander, Rylee, Diesel, Dallas and two great-grandchildren, Dustin and Dalton.
Following cremation, a memorial service will be held Friday at 11 a.m. in the Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home in Minerva with Chaplain Larry Karlen officiating. Friends may call one hour prior to services at the funeral home. Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at www.gotschallfuneralhome.com
.
Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home, 330-868-4900