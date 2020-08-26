1/1
Francis G. Hurst Jr.
1947 - 2020
{ "" }
Francis G. Hurst Jr.

Age 72, of Minerva, died Monday, Aug. 24, 2020 in his home surrounded by his family. He was born Sept. 11, 1947 in Fairmont, W.Va., to Francis and Augusta (Weaver) Hurst Sr. He retired as Superintendent from the Hoover Company after 41 of years of service. He is a US Army Veteran of the Vietnam War having served in Germany. He graduated from Malvern High School in 1965.

He is survived by his wife, Paula Denise (McCune) Hurst whom he married March 29, 1991; four children, Craig (Christina) Hurst of Minerva, Todd (Kelly) Hurst of Minerva, Stephanie (Joseph) Tortula of Hartville, Ryan (Teresa) Tanksley of Hartville; sister, Gretchen (Terry) Louive of Canton; 10 grandchildren, Ariel, Makenzie, Sydney, Nikolas, Derek, Lukas, Zander, Rylee, Diesel, Dallas and two great-grandchildren, Dustin and Dalton.

Following cremation, a memorial service will be held Friday at 11 a.m. in the Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home in Minerva with Chaplain Larry Karlen officiating. Friends may call one hour prior to services at the funeral home. Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at www.gotschallfuneralhome.com.

Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home, 330-868-4900

Published in The Repository on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Calling hours
10:00 AM
Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home, Inc.
AUG
28
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home, Inc.
206 East Lincoln Way
Minerva, OH 44657
(330) 868-4900
Memories & Condolences
8 entries
August 25, 2020
My sincerest condolences for the loss of your husband, father, grandfather. He will be truly missed.
Wendy Cole-Facenbaker
Coworker
August 25, 2020
Rest in peace Frank. You were a great boss and friend.
Wendy Cole-Facenbaker
Coworker
August 25, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Thoughts and prayers go out to you and your family
Rick and Melissa Henderson
August 25, 2020
My 1st cousin. We always called you Tater and we all still do. Some great times we had. You will always be in my heart. Prayers for your wife and children and for Gretchen. Love you.
Beverly Mallow
Family
August 25, 2020
My deepest sympathies to the family.

Connie Lambert Crowl
Connie Crowl
Acquaintance
August 25, 2020
So sorry for your loss ,prayers for you and family
Frank&Candy Brewster
Friend
August 25, 2020
With Sympathy & Prayers to the whole Lambert Family. Thinking of you all at this sad time.
Ron & Shirley
Friend
August 25, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Sonia Reed Strock
Friend
