Francis Lilly
45, passed away February 2, 2020. He was born May 17, 1974. Francis worked at Cain Toyota and Royal Car Wash for 22 years. There was nothing more important than his family and friends. Francis never met a stranger, no matter who you were, you ended up being a friend. People gravitated to him because of his ability to make people smile and laugh. He loved everyone. He would give you the shirt off of his back. If he loved anything more than people it was animals. He will be always loved and remembered. Francis was proud that he was saved and baptized before he left this earthly world.
Francis is survived by his mother, Regina Lilly; three children: Samantha Lilly, Joshua Hazzard and Zachary Livengood; two grandchildren, Enzo and Lucy; three siblings: Magdalene (Reggie) Bradford, Bobby (Sandy) Lilly and Donte Lilly; two nephews, Thaddeus and D'Angelo; four nieces: Conchetta, Layla, Airyonna and Adrianna; and his dog Kip.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, February 15, 2020, at Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel, 705 Raff Rd. S.W., Canton, Ohio 44710 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. with services to follow at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel. Please visit:
www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.
Reed Funeral Home, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Feb. 12, 2020