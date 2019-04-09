|
Francis S. Aowad
age 95, of Massillon, passed away on April 6, 2019, surrounded by his family. He was born on November 19, 1923; a son to the late Simon and Zahwee Aowad. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Martha.
Francis is survived by his children: Theresa (Jerry) Mills, Christine (Darrel) Sutton, Joseph (Connie) Aowad, and Margaret (Donald) Wilson; 11 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10 a.m. on Friday, April 12, 2019, at St. Mary's Catholic Church. Calling hours will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, April 11th., in the Paquelet Funeral Home. Final resting place will be at St. Joseph's Cemetery. Full obituary on www.paquelet.com
Published in The Repository on Apr. 9, 2019