FRANCIS S. AOWAD

FRANCIS S. AOWAD Obituary
Francis S. Aowad

age 95, of Massillon, passed away on April 6, 2019, surrounded by his family. He was born on November 19, 1923; a son to the late Simon and Zahwee Aowad. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Martha.

Francis is survived by his children: Theresa (Jerry) Mills, Christine (Darrel) Sutton, Joseph (Connie) Aowad, and Margaret (Donald) Wilson; 11 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10 a.m. on Friday, April 12, 2019, at St. Mary's Catholic Church. Calling hours will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, April 11th., in the Paquelet Funeral Home. Final resting place will be at St. Joseph's Cemetery. Full obituary on www.paquelet.com

Paquelet Funeral Home

330-833-3222
Published in The Repository on Apr. 9, 2019
