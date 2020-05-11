Francis V. "Frank" "Kank" Mongiardoage 85 of Canton, passed away Friday evening. Born in Canton to the late Frank and Veneranda (Nenni) Mongiardo, Francis was preceded in death by his brother David and sister Josephine M. Codispoti.A member of St. Anthony/All Saints Catholic Church, he was a 1953 graduate of Timken Vocational High School and an Army veteran. Frank was an avid trap shooter supporting many local clubs, and was the range master for Louisville Sportsman's Club for over 20 years. He enjoyed spending time with his family at Berlin Lake, and especially loved watching his grandchildren play. He retired from Republic Steel/LTV where he was a general foreman overseeing the production of culvert pipe. Later, Kank worked repairing jewelry for Nick Changet Jewelers.He is survived by his wife of 62 years Margaret "Margie" (Pacelli) Mongiardo; sons Jeffrey (Michele) and Frank T. (Julie); six grandchildren Steven (Angie) Mongiardo, Nicole (Joe) Kortis, Julie (Dave) Lint, Nathan, Dominic, and Olivia Mongiardo; nine great grandchildren Mackenzie, Caden, Peyton, Cami, Gracie, Kole, Rylie, Madison, Bryce; and sister Marianne Changet.Private services will be held at the Rossi Family Funeral Home. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery.(ROSSI-330-492-5830)