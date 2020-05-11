Francis V. "Kank" "Frank" Mongiardo
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Francis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Francis V. "Frank" "Kank" Mongiardo

age 85 of Canton, passed away Friday evening. Born in Canton to the late Frank and Veneranda (Nenni) Mongiardo, Francis was preceded in death by his brother David and sister Josephine M. Codispoti.

A member of St. Anthony/All Saints Catholic Church, he was a 1953 graduate of Timken Vocational High School and an Army veteran. Frank was an avid trap shooter supporting many local clubs, and was the range master for Louisville Sportsman's Club for over 20 years. He enjoyed spending time with his family at Berlin Lake, and especially loved watching his grandchildren play. He retired from Republic Steel/LTV where he was a general foreman overseeing the production of culvert pipe. Later, Kank worked repairing jewelry for Nick Changet Jewelers.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years Margaret "Margie" (Pacelli) Mongiardo; sons Jeffrey (Michele) and Frank T. (Julie); six grandchildren Steven (Angie) Mongiardo, Nicole (Joe) Kortis, Julie (Dave) Lint, Nathan, Dominic, and Olivia Mongiardo; nine great grandchildren Mackenzie, Caden, Peyton, Cami, Gracie, Kole, Rylie, Madison, Bryce; and sister Marianne Changet.

Private services will be held at the Rossi Family Funeral Home. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery.

(ROSSI-330-492-5830)

www.rossifuneralhomeinc.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on May 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
At Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Rossi Funeral Home
730 30th Street NW
Canton, OH 44709
330-492-5830
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 11, 2020
Uncle Kank was a hardworking man with a heart of gold. He loved his family very much and left us many memories to treasure. He will be greatly missed, but never forgotten.
Susan Gilbert
Family
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved