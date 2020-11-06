Francisco "Frank" Garcia
age 78, of North Canton, passed away Tuesday morning at home. Born in Massillon, OH to the late Pedro Garcia and Alvina Bailey, he was preceded in death by his sister Patricia Boske. Frank was a 1960 graduate of Washington High School and a U.S. Army veteran. Frank retired from the U.S. Post Office in 1997 after 33 years as a letter carrier. He was a fan of the Massillon Tigers and OSU and an avid supporter of GlenOak football. Frank enjoyed travelling, going to casinos, and spending time at home with family and friends.
He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years E.C. "Bee" Garcia, brothers Peter (Sherry) Garcia, Robert (Janice) Garcia, sister Maria Lichtenberger and sister-in-law Janet Garcia along with beloved nieces and nephews, including Scott (Chrystel) Garcia, Jon (Carolyn) Garcia, Deana (Chip) Kramer, Michelle Kreuz, Alison Heppe, Mike Garcia, Mark Garcia, and Christina Walsborn; and great nieces and nephews Anthony, Mitchell, Jared, Emily and Megan Garcia. His best friends include Marlon Scott, Art and Barb Jackson, and Val and Heather Czomba.
A private graveside service will be held for the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Frank's memory may be made to Wounded Warriors
Project or a charity of your choice
.
