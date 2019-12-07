|
Frank A. Morello
90, of Canton, passed away peacefully in Canton, Ohio on the morning of December 5, 2019. Frank fought long and hard, enjoying life as much as possible while battling neuropathy for many years.
Frank was born to Anthony and Pasqualena Morello in Canton, Ohio on November 8, 1929. He graduated Timken High School in 1947 and worked at Ford Motor Company for over 40 years. As a young man, Frank made many memories as an usher at the Lowes Theater, one of the highlights being driving movie icon Debbie Reynolds to and from the airport and running out of gas on one of the trips. Always a man of style, Frank was named "Best Dressed in Canton" in 1957. While visiting family in Italy, Frank met the girl next door (literally the girl who lived next door to his cousin), Mary Josephine Mariti. He returned every summer after that, and they were married on May 1, 1960, in a chapel carved out of a cliff in Castel St. Elia. Frank enjoyed spending time with family, attending mass as long as he was able, and perhaps most of all, a good Italian meal. Recently, Frank enjoyed a wonderful 90th birthday celebration with his wife of 59 years, his children and grandchildren.
Frank is preceded in death by his parents, Anthony and Pasqualena Morello, and his brother, Phil Morello. Frank is survived by his wife Mary, daughter Sandy (Patrick) Oaks of Fairway, KS, son Anthony (Christina) Morello, his grandchildren Courtney McCray, Chandler McCray, Caroline McCray, Regan Morello, Nina Morello, Anthony "Enzo" Morello, his sister Mary Dunnerstick, and numerous cousins and second cousins. We wish to give a special thanks to the kind and caring staff at Altercare of Nobles Pond, especially sweet Mandy, Tamara, Tracy, and Lexi who made his final days happy. We love you, Papa!
Visitation will be held at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church from 9:45 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. on Monday, December 9, with a Mass of Christian Burial to begin at 11 a.m. Interment to follow in Calvary Cemetery.
Published in The Repository on Dec. 7, 2019