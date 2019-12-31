|
|
Frank Andrew Sweterlitsch
82, of Sarasota, Fla., and formerly of Massillon, Ohio passed away Dec. 18, 2019. He was born June 1, 1937 in Sewickley, Pa. He graduated from The Ohio State University with a Bachelor of Science in Education and from the University of Akron with a Master of Science in Education. He was a Child Psychologist for the Massillon City School System where he retired after 30 years.
Frank is preceded in death by his son, Timothy S. Sweterlitsch. Survivors include his devoted wife of 60 years, Veronica; son, Frank III (Cathy); daughter, Lisa (Doug) Dentler; five grandchildren, Tony (Sarah), Matt, Frank IV, Kristen, Julia and three great-grandchildren.
A Memorial Service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday Jan. 3rd at the Church Of Saint Patrick, 7900 Bee Ridge Road, Sarasota, Fl. 34241. Memorial contributions may be made in lieu of flowers to the .
Published in The Repository on Dec. 31, 2019