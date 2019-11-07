|
Frank G. Chufar
86, of North Canton died peacefully at his home on Tuesday, November 5, 2019. Frank was born on June 28, 1933, graduated from Timken High School in 1951 and served in the Navy. He was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church in North Canton and had been a volunteer at the North Canton Public Library. He was also a devoted Hoover Vikings fan for decades. Frank enjoyed his celebratory "Victory Lane Retirement" party after 46 years in the workforce and now he could devote countless hours to his real passion in life: cars, motorcycles and family. Frank, with his sunny disposition, corny jokes and love of life, will always be remembered and treasured throughout the years to come.
Frank is preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Mary Chufar; sister, Catharine; and granddaughter, Hannah. He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Geraldine (Strub); and his seven children, Sue (Dan), Jeff, Doug (Bee), John, Tom (Charlene), Bob (Kathy) and Jim (Stephanie); 15 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
There will be no calling hours. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Monday, November 11, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul Catholic Church, North Canton with Rev. John Keehner, J.C.L. as celebrant. Burial will be at North Canton Cemetery following the services. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Paul Catholic Church, 241 South Main St., North Canton, OH 44720, or The Veterans Administration, 1240 East Ninth St., Cleveland, OH 44199. Arrangements entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home North Canton 330-452-4041.
Published in The Repository on Nov. 7, 2019