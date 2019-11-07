Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mark R Vrabel Funeral Home
1425 S. Main Street
North Canton, OH 44720
330-452-4041
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Paul Catholic Church
North Canton, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Frank Chufar
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frank G. Chufar


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frank G. Chufar Obituary
Frank G. Chufar

86, of North Canton died peacefully at his home on Tuesday, November 5, 2019. Frank was born on June 28, 1933, graduated from Timken High School in 1951 and served in the Navy. He was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church in North Canton and had been a volunteer at the North Canton Public Library. He was also a devoted Hoover Vikings fan for decades. Frank enjoyed his celebratory "Victory Lane Retirement" party after 46 years in the workforce and now he could devote countless hours to his real passion in life: cars, motorcycles and family. Frank, with his sunny disposition, corny jokes and love of life, will always be remembered and treasured throughout the years to come.

Frank is preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Mary Chufar; sister, Catharine; and granddaughter, Hannah. He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Geraldine (Strub); and his seven children, Sue (Dan), Jeff, Doug (Bee), John, Tom (Charlene), Bob (Kathy) and Jim (Stephanie); 15 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

There will be no calling hours. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Monday, November 11, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul Catholic Church, North Canton with Rev. John Keehner, J.C.L. as celebrant. Burial will be at North Canton Cemetery following the services. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Paul Catholic Church, 241 South Main St., North Canton, OH 44720, or The Veterans Administration, 1240 East Ninth St., Cleveland, OH 44199. Arrangements entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home North Canton 330-452-4041.
Published in The Repository on Nov. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frank's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -