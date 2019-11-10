|
Frank G. Chufar
There will be no calling hours. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated (TOMORROW) Monday, November 11, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul Catholic Church, North Canton with Rev. John Keehner, J.C.L. as celebrant. Burial will be at North Canton Cemetery following the services. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Paul Catholic Church, 241 South Main St., North Canton, OH 44720, or The Veterans Administration, 1240 East Ninth St., Cleveland, OH 44199. Arrangements entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home North Canton 330-452-4041.
Published in The Repository on Nov. 10, 2019