Frank J. Boylan
age 50, died Saturday, Oct. 10th of an apparent heart attack. Born in Cleveland, he had lived in Canton most of his life. Frank was a 1988 graduate of Saint Thomas Aquinas High School, was a truck driver for Land-Air Transport Inc. and a United States Marine Corps veteran.
Survived by his mother, Cecelia Boylan; sister, Paula Boylan and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Preceded in death by his father, Ronald Boylan.
Services will be Tuesday at 1 p.m. in Calvary Cemetery with Monsignor Frank Carfagna officiating. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the charity of your choice
