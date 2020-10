Frank J. Boylanage 50, died Saturday, Oct. 10th of an apparent heart attack. Born in Cleveland, he had lived in Canton most of his life. Frank was a 1988 graduate of Saint Thomas Aquinas High School, was a truck driver for Land-Air Transport Inc. and a United States Marine Corps veteran.Survived by his mother, Cecelia Boylan; sister, Paula Boylan and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Preceded in death by his father, Ronald Boylan.Services will be Tuesday at 1 p.m. in Calvary Cemetery with Monsignor Frank Carfagna officiating. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the charity of your choice . Condolences may be made to:(Lamiell 330-456-7375)