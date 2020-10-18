1/
Frank J. Boylan
Frank J. Boylan

age 50, died Saturday, Oct. 10th of an apparent heart attack. Born in Cleveland, he had lived in Canton most of his life. Frank was a 1988 graduate of Saint Thomas Aquinas High School, was a truck driver for Land-Air Transport Inc. and a United States Marine Corps veteran.

Survived by his mother, Cecelia Boylan; sister, Paula Boylan and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Preceded in death by his father, Ronald Boylan.

Services will be Tuesday at 1 p.m. in Calvary Cemetery with Monsignor Frank Carfagna officiating. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the charity of your choice. Condolences may be made to:

www.lamiellfuneralhome.com

(Lamiell 330-456-7375)

Published in The Repository on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
20
Service
01:00 PM
Calvary Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Lamiell Funeral Home
1353 Cleveland Ave. NW
Canton, OH 44703
330-456-7375
