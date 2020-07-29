1/1
Frank J. Moesle
1920 - 2020
Frank J. Moesle "Together Again"

100, passed away following a brief illness. He was born on May 28, 1920 in Canton to Jacob and Susie (Hofer) Moesle. Frank served in the United States Army and owned Priest Automotive Electric from 1953-1995. He was a member of Clinton Lodge 47, F&AM, Council, Chapter, Commandery, Tadmore Shrine and Antique Automobile Club of America. Frank was also a member of Grace United Church of Christ.

He is survived by his daughter-in-law, Shirley Moesle; two grandchildren, Bryan and Eric; and five great-grandchildren, Tyler, Kyle, Carmen, Corinna and Lauren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Evelyn (Lindsay) Moesle; son, Roger Mosele; and sister, Arlene Rambaud.

A private graveside service will be held at Massillon Cemetery. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.arnoldlynch.com. Memorial contributions may be made to Mercy Hospice.

Paquelet & Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home

330-833-4839

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Jul. 29, 2020.
