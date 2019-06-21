Home

Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
(330) 477-6721
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
Service
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
1:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
Frank L. Chastain 1931-2019

87, passed away June 13, 2019 after an extended illness. He was born on October 15, 1931 the son of the late James and Sendy Chastain of Birmingham, Ala. He was always a hard worker and retired from the Timken Company after 43 years of dedicated service. He enjoyed the outdoors, fishing and caring for his vegetable garden. Frank had many achievements but his greatest was his love of his family.

He was preceded in death by his parents; beloved wife of 63 years, Barbara A. Chastain; son, William Chastain; sisters, Lettie, Maggie, Bea, Willie, Walker, and Jane; brothers, Tim, Jim, Leroy, Rudolph, John, Jack, and Oscar; half-brother, Tommy; half-sisters, Febby, and Mary. Frank is survived by his loving family, daughter, Connie Chastain (Vernon Crosier); sons, Donald (Leann) Chastain, and Mark Chastain; grandchildren, Michael, Ashley, and Lindsey; great-grandchildren, Kaylyn, Cheyanne, Carter, Keagan, Lennix, and Benson; brother, Louis (Mary Ann) Chastain; and many nieces, nephews and friends.

Visitation will be held from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. Monday, June 24, 2019 at the Reed Funeral Home

(CANTON CHAPEL) where services will be held at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Gary Smith officiating. Interment will take place at Sunset Hill Burial Park. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to .

The family invites you to visit: www.reedfuneralhome.com to read the obituary, sign the online guestbook and share fond memories.

Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel

330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on June 21, 2019
