|
|
Frank L. Chastain
Visitation will be held from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. Monday, June 24, 2019 at the Reed Funeral Home (CANTON CHAPEL) where services will be held at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Gary Smith officiating. Interment will take place at Sunset Hill Burial Park. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to .
The family invites you to visit www.reedfuneralhome .com to read the obituary, sign the online guestbook and share fond memories.
Reed Funeral Home
Canton Chapel
330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on June 22, 2019