|
|
Frank L. Stone 1947-2019
Age 72, of Malvern, passed to Fiddler's Green on Friday, May 31, 2019. He was born January 8, 1947 in Boomer, W.Va. to Herman Harry Stone and Mary (Morton) Proctor. He was the owner and operator of FMC Sandblasting & Painting for 30 years. He was a member of Wesleyan Methodist Church in North Canton. He served in the Army during Vietnam, where he was in the C Troop Maintenance with the 3rd Squadron 5th US Cavalry of the Black Knights.
He is survived by his companion, Alicia Celano of Malvern and her son, Michael Celano; two daughters, Kimberly Stone of Minerva and Tammy Essig of Malvern; a son, Scott (Chris) Stone of Magnolia; sister, Loretta Lowe of Massillon; three half-sisters, Sherry Proctor of England, Gail (James) Kerr of Waynesburg, Kelly Barnes of Waynesburg; three brothers, Robert "Fred" Stone of Akron, Larry Stone of Detroit, Darrell (Nancy) Stone of Massillon; five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by a sister, Nora Osborn; brother, Edward Stone and a grandchild, Collin S. Stone.
Following cremation, a graveside service with full military honors will be held Friday at 11:00 a.m., at Bethlehem Cemetery in Malvern. A gathering will be held at Frank's home in Malvern after the services. Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at www.gotschallfuneralhome.com.
Gotschall-Hutchison
330-868-4900
Published in The Repository on June 5, 2019