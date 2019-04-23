|
|
Frank M. Grosschmidt
Age 69 of North Canton passed away Saturday, April 20, 2019 in Mercy Medical Center following an extended illness. He was born on Saturday, August 6, 1949 in
Canton, the son of the late Frank W. and Mary (Marmo) Grosschmidt. He retired from Danner Press following 30 plus years of service. Frank served his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War.
In addition to his parents, Frank was preceded in death by a sister Christine Connors and a brother Mark. He is survived by siblings, Ann Lisk-Avanzino, Michael, Andrew, James Grosschmidt; numerous nieces nephews and great nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held Thursday at 10:00 a.m. at the Williams Funeral Home with Fr. Tom Bishop officiating. Burial with Military Honors will follow in Calvary Cemetery. Family and friends may call one hour prior to the service. Those unable to attend may sign the online guestbook at www.dwilliamsfh.com.
WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME
AND CREMATION SERVICES
330-455-0387
Published in The Repository on Apr. 23, 2019