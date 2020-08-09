Frank M. Kersey
Age 91, passed away on Tuesday, August 4, 2020. He was born in New Castle, Pa. to William and Ethel Kersey, on November 29, 1928. He worked as a truck driver for Northern Petro-Chem until his retirement. Frank enjoyed riding horses back in the day but his biggest love was going to auctions. He was a longtime patron of KIKO Auctioneers and would attend every auction he could.
In addition to his parents, Frank is preceded in death by his loving wife of 59 years, Marjorie Kersey; brothers, Henry C. Kersey, William J. Kersey; sisters, Dorothy Schaad, and Sandra Lindsay. He is survived by daughters, Linda Kersey, Kathleen (David) Grisez; three grandchildren, and five great grandchildren.
A graveside service will take place on Monday, August 10, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Forest Hill Cemetery located at 4414 Cleveland Ave NW, Canton, OH 44709. For those wishing to send condolences please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com
to sign the online guestbook.
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
330-477-6721