Frank M. Kersey
1928 - 2020
Frank M. Kersey

Age 91, passed away on Tuesday, August 4, 2020. He was born in New Castle, Pa. to William and Ethel Kersey, on November 29, 1928. He worked as a truck driver for Northern Petro-Chem until his retirement. Frank enjoyed riding horses back in the day but his biggest love was going to auctions. He was a longtime patron of KIKO Auctioneers and would attend every auction he could.

In addition to his parents, Frank is preceded in death by his loving wife of 59 years, Marjorie Kersey; brothers, Henry C. Kersey, William J. Kersey; sisters, Dorothy Schaad, and Sandra Lindsay. He is survived by daughters, Linda Kersey, Kathleen (David) Grisez; three grandchildren, and five great grandchildren.

A graveside service will take place on Monday, August 10, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Forest Hill Cemetery located at 4414 Cleveland Ave NW, Canton, OH 44709. For those wishing to send condolences please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.

Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel

330-477-6721

Published in The Repository on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
10
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Forest Hill Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
(330) 477-6721
August 8, 2020
Linda and Kathy,
With sincerest sympathy in the loss of your father. Will be thinking of you both.
Jane Kersey Lumpp
Jane Lumpp
Family
