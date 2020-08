Frank M. KerseyAge 91, passed away on Tuesday, August 4, 2020. He was born in New Castle, Pa. to William and Ethel Kersey, on November 29, 1928. He worked as a truck driver for Northern Petro-Chem until his retirement. Frank enjoyed riding horses back in the day but his biggest love was going to auctions. He was a longtime patron of KIKO Auctioneers and would attend every auction he could.In addition to his parents, Frank is preceded in death by his loving wife of 59 years, Marjorie Kersey; brothers, Henry C. Kersey, William J. Kersey; sisters, Dorothy Schaad, and Sandra Lindsay. He is survived by daughters, Linda Kersey, Kathleen (David) Grisez; three grandchildren, and five great grandchildren.A graveside service will take place on Monday, August 10, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Forest Hill Cemetery located at 4414 Cleveland Ave NW, Canton, OH 44709. For those wishing to send condolences please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel330-477-6721