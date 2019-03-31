|
|
Frank Mikeska
Age 78, set sail on his final voyage on March 20th 2019. Born on June 6th, 1940 in Canton Ohio to Frank and Katherine. Proceeded in death by his loving son, Shannon Mikeska and his father, Frank Mikeska. He is survived by his loving wife, Pamela Mikeska of 22 years; mother, Katherine Mikeska of Ohio; daughters, Melanie (Kim) of California, Davena (Scott) Howell of Ohio; grandchildren, Collin Mikeska and Peyton Howell; sister-in-law, Linda (Tom) Hammen of Ohio; Aunt, De Vanderwall of Ohio and many cousins.
After graduating high school, he served in the United States Navy, retired from Ford Motor Company, Owner of Always Summer Tanning and was a member of the local VFW. He was also proud to be a professional Magician for over 40 years. Frank loved meeting new people and never met a stranger. He loved riding his Harley, he adored his three dogs but mostly he loved his family with all his heart. He lived in Fort Myers at the time of his passing with his beloved wife Pam where he called home for 16 years.
Private services have been held. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Gulf Coast Humane Society honoring Magic Frank Mikeska.
Published in The Repository on Mar. 31, 2019