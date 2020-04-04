|
|
Frank R. Anguilo
92, of Uniontown, passed away on April 1, 2020 after a brief illness. Frank, a lifelong area resident, was born in Akron on February 26, 1928 to the late Bartelo and Filomena Angiulo and was preceded in death by his loving wife Lillian of 60 years on June 16, 2011, as well as brothers Nicholas and Michael. Frank served in the US Army during World War II and the Korean Conflict. He retired from First Energy in 1990 as risk manager after 38 years of service.
Frank is survived by his stepson Dennis Shaw of Cuyahoga Falls; step-granddaughter Tracy (R. Douglas) Sanders; step-great-grandsons Christopher and Douglas Sanders all of New River, AZ; special cousins of the Vito Volpe Family; special friends Nate and Laura Ritchie; sisters-in-law Shirley Angiulo and Dorothy Wilder, as well as nieces, nephews, and cousins.
The family will receive friends Monday, April 6, 2020 from 10-11 am at the Anthony Funeral Home of Green 4178 Massillon Rd. (entrance off of Steese Rd.) in Green. Social distancing and mass gathering requirements will be in place. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated privately at Frank's Parish, Nativity of The Lord Jesus Catholic Church in Springfield, followed by entombment in the Good Shepherd Mausoleum at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution in Frank's memory to the Nativity of The Lord Jesus Building Fund, 2425 Myersville Rd., Akron, OH 44312
(Anthony Funeral Home GREEN Chapel 330.899.9790)
Published in The Repository on Apr. 4, 2020