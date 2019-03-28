|
Frank R. Jellison, Jr.
Frank R. Jellison, Jr., son of the late Frank Jellison and Margaret Jellison died March 26, 2019 due to injuries sustained from a traumatic fall. Frank is
survived by his wife, Janet Keller Jellison; children, Jennifer Jellison (JR
Johnson), Frank Jellison, Dwight Jellison (Joan Krisher), sister Barbara Taylor, grandchildren
William Muir, Maggie Muir, Andrew Muir, Casey Jellison and Madeline Jellison.
Frank was a long-time resident of Canton and was a graduate of Lincoln High School. He served in the United States Navy and was a proud graduate of Tri State University in Angola, Indiana. Frank earned a degree in mechanical engineering and proudly owned many patents for his design work. He also used his engineering degree by teaching physics and calculus during dinner. He was an avid Cleveland Indians fan, loved to run in red socks and was a participant in the Senior Olympics as a runner in the 1500M race. He particularly enjoyed animals and as a young man was a trained dog handler. He often brought home stray dogs and always had a dog in his home. He was a member of the WSL. He will be missed but we know he will live forever through his family members. Goodbye dad from all of us.
A private gathering will be held for families and friends at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to The For Paws Project. It is a local organization that works to secure good, safe homes for stray and abandoned pets. Checks can be mailed to: 1396 S. Main St, North Canton, Ohio 44720. For more information on The For Paws Project please go to: http://www.forpawscanton.com/the-for-paws-project.html
Published in The Repository on Mar. 28, 2019