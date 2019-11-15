The Repository Obituaries
Paquelet & Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home
1100 Wales Rd NE
Massillon, OH 44646
330-833-4839
Calling hours
Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Paquelet & Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home
1100 Wales Rd NE
Massillon, OH 44646
Calling hours
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. George Serbian Orthodox Church
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
St. George Serbian Orthodox Church
Frank R. Toth


1935 - 2019
Frank R. Toth Obituary
Frank R. Toth

Age 84, passed away November 13, 2019. He was born in Buffalo, N.Y., on October 10, 1935; a son to the late Julius and Irene Toth. He was also preceded in death by his two sisters and one brother. He is survived by his loving wife, Darlene (Kresovich) of 44 years.

Frank worked for the city of Massillon. He enjoyed making many trips to Buffalo to spend time with cousins and friends and spending his winters in Florida. Frank was also very active in his church which he loved.

Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, November 18, 2019, at the St. George Serbian Orthodox Church. Calling hours will be from 4-6 p.m. on Sunday at the Paquelet Funeral Home of Massillon and again on Monday from 10-11 a.m. at the church prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the church in Frank's memory. Messages of condolence and support may be made at www.arnoldlynch.com

Paquelet & Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home

330-833-4839
Published in The Repository on Nov. 15, 2019
