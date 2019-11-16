Home

POWERED BY

Services
Paquelet & Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home
1100 Wales Rd NE
Massillon, OH 44646
330-833-4839
Calling hours
Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Paquelet & Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home
1100 Wales Rd NE
Massillon, OH 44646
View Map
Calling hours
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. George Serbian Orthodox Church
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
St. George Serbian Orthodox Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Frank Toth
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frank R. Toth


1935 - 2019
Send Flowers
Frank R. Toth Obituary
Frank R. Toth

Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, November 18, 2019, at the St. George Serbian Orthodox Church. Calling hours will be from 4-6 p.m. on Sunday at the Paquelet Funeral Home of Massillon and again on Monday from 10-11 a.m. at the church prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the church in Frank's memory. Messages of condolence and support may be made at

www.arnoldlynch.com

Paquelet & Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home

330-833-4839
Published in The Repository on Nov. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frank's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -