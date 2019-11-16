|
Frank R. Toth
Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, November 18, 2019, at the St. George Serbian Orthodox Church. Calling hours will be from 4-6 p.m. on Sunday at the Paquelet Funeral Home of Massillon and again on Monday from 10-11 a.m. at the church prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the church in Frank's memory. Messages of condolence and support may be made at
Published in The Repository on Nov. 16, 2019