Frank R. Tuzzio Sr.
Frank R.

Tuzzio Sr.

87, of Lakewood, Ohio (formally of Green Ohio) went to his heavenly home on Aug. 16, 2020. He was in the presence of his loving family.

A funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, Aug. 21, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at Queen of Heaven Catholic Church, 1800 Steese Rd., Uniontown OH 44685. A Holy Name Rosary will be recited prior to the Mass at 10:15 a.m. in the church. Interment with Military Honors will take place at St. John Cemetery in Canton. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Queen of Heaven Catholic Church. For complete

obituary please go to

anthonyfh.com.

Published in The Repository on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Rosary
10:15 - 10:30 AM
Queen of Heaven Catholic Church
AUG
21
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
Queen of Heaven Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Anthony Funeral Homes & Crematory, City of Green Chapel
4178 Massillon Road
Green, OH 44685
(330) 899-9790
