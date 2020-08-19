Frank R.Tuzzio Sr.87, of Lakewood, Ohio (formally of Green Ohio) went to his heavenly home on Aug. 16, 2020. He was in the presence of his loving family.A funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, Aug. 21, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at Queen of Heaven Catholic Church, 1800 Steese Rd., Uniontown OH 44685. A Holy Name Rosary will be recited prior to the Mass at 10:15 a.m. in the church. Interment with Military Honors will take place at St. John Cemetery in Canton. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Queen of Heaven Catholic Church. For completeobituary please go to