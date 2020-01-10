Home

Allmon-Dugger-Cotton Funeral Home
304 2Nd St Nw
Carrollton, OH 44615
(330) 627-2121
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Allmon-Dugger-Cotton Funeral Home
304 2Nd St Nw
Carrollton, OH 44615
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
12:00 PM
Allmon-Dugger-Cotton Funeral Home
304 2Nd St Nw
Carrollton, OH 44615
FRANK RICHARD EVANOSKY


1952 - 2020
Frank Richard Evanosky

Frank Richard Evanosky, age 67 of Carrollton, Ohio. He passed away at the Cleveland Clinic on Monday, January 6, 2020. He was born December 9,1952 in Steubenville, Ohio, to Frank Adam and Geneva Marie (Wagner) Evanosky. Frank worked for Springfield and Washington Townships as a road laborer. He married Cindy Lee (Miller) Evanosky on Sept. 20, 1975. He was raised Catholic and attended St. Joseph in Amsterdam. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and reading.

Surviving him beside his wife Cindy, are three sisters: Patricia Ann Mutton of Navarre, Ohio, and Margaret Marie Dowdell of Bergholz, Ohio and Betty Jane Roberts of Canton, Ohio; and many loving nieces and nephews. He was preceded by a brother in law, James Roberts.

The funeral service will be Saturday, January 11, 2020 at the Allmon Dugger Cotton Funeral Home at Noon, with calling hours from 11 a.m. to Noon; with burial following in Westview Cemetery.

Allmon Dugger Cotton

Funeral Home,

330-627-2121
Published in The Repository on Jan. 10, 2020
