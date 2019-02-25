|
Frank S. Milbrodt Sr. 1957-2019
61 of Massillon passed away February 18, 2019 unexpectedly. He was born September 25, 1957 in Canton, the son of the late Russell and Pauline (Steen) Milbrodt. Frank worked at Wayne Door.
He enjoyed riding his rail-buggy, shooting pool, and spending time with his family and friends.
He is survived by his brothers, Russell (Paula) Milbrodt Jr., Donald (Helen) Milbrodt, Roy (Marylou)
Milbrodt; children, Frank Milbrodt Jr., Cory Milbrodt, Christopher Milbrodt; many nieces and nephews;
significant other, Debbie Brunker. He was preceded in death by his brother, Ronnie Milbrodt Sr.
The family will receive friends on Friday, March 1, 2019 at Heitger Funeral Home - Massillon Chapel,
639 1st St NE, from 6 pm to 7 pm. A memorial service will be held at 7 pm with Rev. Calvin Hamblin officiating. Condolences to the family can be made here on our tribute wall.
Heitger Funeral Home and Crematory 330-833-3248
Published in The Repository on Feb. 25, 2019