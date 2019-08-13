The Repository Obituaries
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3222
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
First Assembly of God
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
First Assembly of God
Frank Smith Sr.


1923 - 2019
Frank Smith Sr. Obituary
Frank Smith Sr. "Together Again"

96, of Massillon, passed away at his home on Aug. 11, 2019. He was born on Feb. 11, 1923 in Lamira, Ohio to the late Frank and Sophia (Tomcykiceweizv) Smith. Frank proudly served our country in the United States Army. He worked at Republic/LTV Steel as a foreman where he retired after 35 years of service. Frank was a member of First Assembly of God Church in Massillon. He was known as being a jack of all trades and enjoyed wood working and gardening. Early in his retirement, Frank loved traveling with his wife Dorothy, mostly out west and often to Canada and Lake Erie where he liked to fish.

Frank will be deeply missed by his daughter Sandra and Ben Miller and his son, Frank Jr. and Karen Smith; grandchildren, Ty Miller, Ryan and Marie Smith, Stephanie and Jeff Jessep, Jonathan and Hilary Benitez, Morgan Jessep and Mallory Jessep; great-grandchildren, Chloe, Wyatt, Scarlett, and Brody; and great-great-granddaughter Josie. In addition to his parents, Frank was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy and his siblings, Jeanette Bertha, Wanda Bates, Sophia Kretzinger, Mildred Smith, Anna Myers, Ralph Smith and Mary Lawrence.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, Aug. 15 from 9-11 a.m. at First Assembly of God. A funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. and burial will take place at Sunset Hills Memory Gardens where military rites will be rendered. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Assembly of God, 325 Lake Ave NE; Massillon, Ohio 44646.

Paquelet Funeral Home

330-833-3222
Published in The Repository on Aug. 13, 2019
