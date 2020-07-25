Frank Stanley Charnovic
75, passed away on July 22, 2020. He was born in Brownsville, PA, on March 6, 1945. Frank was a Uniontown High School graduate. Frank was proud of his four year service in the US Navy. Frank graduated from Kent State University with a BS in Chemistry. He then had a long career as a Polymer Chemist at Norton Company and St. Gobain Company. Frank's many hobbies included traveling, gardening, working out at Planet Fitness Canton and decorating for Halloween. Frank touched the lives of many, he was always ready to help a friend and will be greatly missed.
Frank is survived by his loving wife, of 42 years, Sandra (Williams) Charnovic of North Canton; son, Heath Charnovic of Greenville, SC; two grandchildren, Finn Williams and Kai Williams of Sarasota, FL; sister, Shirley Sumego; and many nieces, nephews, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Alice and Frank Charnovic; and step-son, Michael Todd Willams.
Visitation for family and friends will be held on Monday, July 27th., from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., at the Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel, 801 Pittsburg Ave. N.W. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Aultman Compassionate Care Center, (2821 Woodlawn Ave. NW., Canton, Ohio 44708-1423), or to your favorite charity
. The family invites you to visit: www.reedfuneralhome.com
to read the obituary, sign the online guestbook and share fond memories.
Reed Funeral Home, 330-477-6721