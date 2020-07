Frank Stanley CharnovicVisitation for family and friends will be held on Monday, July 27th., from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., at the Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel, 801 Pittsburg Ave. N.W.In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Aultman Compassionate Care Center, (2821 Woodlawn Ave. NW., Canton, Ohio 44708-1423), or to your favorite charity . The family invites you to visit: www.reedfuneralhome.com to read the obituary, sign the online guestbook and share fond memories.Reed Funeral Home,330-477-6721