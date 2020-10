Or Copy this URL to Share

Franklin Jones Broner



July 7,1938 –July 17,2020



Franklin Broner was



born in Williamston, S.C., to Gilbert and Edith Broner.



He leaves two sons; nieces and nephews.



Franklin was the first African American man to be employed at O'Neill's department store in Massillon, Ohio.



His family will miss him.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store