Franklin W. Barlow
91, of Waynesburg, went Home to be with the Lord, on Thursday, July 30, 2020. He was born in Harlem Springs, Ohio on November 20, 1928 to the late Edgar "Ed" and Anna Belle Barlow. Franklin proudly served in the United States Army from 1955-1957. He was a self employed home builder and in his later years, enjoyed building dog houses. He was the head maintenance man at Fluppy's Drive In and was a member of the American Legion Post #432 in Waynesburg and Bethel Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Evelyn G. Barlow. Survivors include his daughters, Bonnie (Larry) Hawkins and Brenda Wackerly; step daughters, Dolores "Dee" May and Patricia (Ron) Simon; six grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren; two great great grandchildren; brother Carl (Ruthie Jo) Barlow and sister, Doris Morckel. The family would like to send a special thank you to Crossroads Hospice for the wonderful care and compassion shown over the last year, especially Carolyn, Amanda and Farrah. Also to the Louis Stokes VA Clinic in Canton and Ashley from Maxim Home Care.
Visitation will be Tuesday from 10-11 a.m. at the Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel, 801 Pittsburg Ave. NW, with Covid-19 restrictions enforced. Funeral services will be private for the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations my be made to Crossroads Hospice, 3743 Boettler Oaks Dr. Suite E, Uniontown, OH 44685. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com
