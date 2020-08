Franklin W.BarlowVisitation will be Tuesday from 10-11 a.m. at the Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel, 801 Pittsburg Ave. NW, with Covid-19 restrictions enforced. Funeral services will be private for the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations my be made to Crossroads Hospice, 3743 Boettler Oaks Dr. Suite E, Uniontown, OH 44685. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to send condolences.Reed Funeral HomeNorth Canton Chapel330-477-6721