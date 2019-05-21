|
Franklin W. "Bill" Cole, Jr.
age 66 of Canton passed away on Saturday May 18, 2019. He was born in Canton, OH on February 25, 1953 to the late Franklin W. Sr. and Jean Cole. He served 2 years in the U.S. Navy.
In addition to his parents, Bill is preceded in death by his brothers, David and John Baker. He is survived by brothers Kenn Cole and Donald Cole, sisters Sharon Baker, Beverly Carr, Trudy (George) Knox, step-daughter Beth Sterling, and four step-grandchildren.
A private interment will be held at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. Arrangement entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home North Canton 330-452-4041.
Published in The Repository on May 21, 2019