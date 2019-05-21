Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mark R Vrabel Funeral Home
1425 S. Main Street
North Canton, OH 44720
330-452-4041
Resources
More Obituaries for FRANKLIN COLE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

FRANKLIN W. "BILL" COLE Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

FRANKLIN W. "BILL" COLE Jr. Obituary
Franklin W. "Bill" Cole, Jr.

age 66 of Canton passed away on Saturday May 18, 2019. He was born in Canton, OH on February 25, 1953 to the late Franklin W. Sr. and Jean Cole. He served 2 years in the U.S. Navy.

In addition to his parents, Bill is preceded in death by his brothers, David and John Baker. He is survived by brothers Kenn Cole and Donald Cole, sisters Sharon Baker, Beverly Carr, Trudy (George) Knox, step-daughter Beth Sterling, and four step-grandchildren.

A private interment will be held at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. Arrangement entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home North Canton 330-452-4041.
Published in The Repository on May 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now