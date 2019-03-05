Fred A. Ludwig 1943-2019



75, of Navarre passed away March 3, 2019 following a brief illness. He was born in Morgantown, W.Va. on December 24, 1943 to the late Oscar and Grace (Liberty) Ludwig. Fred was a proud US Navy veteran of the Viet Nam War serving aboard the destroyer USS Henderson. He worked for Ohio Bell Telephone Company and AT & T before he co-founded ACY Communications from which he retired in 2009. He was an active member of the former Navarre Kiwanis Club, member of Telephone Pioneers, life member of Navarre VFW 5047, and American Legion #160. Fred served as Scoutmaster of Boy Scout Troop 928 in Navarre. He enjoyed camping, meeting friends at McDonald's for coffee, and loved spending time with his family.



He is survived by his wife Kathie of fifty years; son, Jeffrey (Lyndsey) Ludwig; daughter, Julie (John) Ferri; granddaughters, Sophie Ferri and Margaret Greene; and sister, Betty Jane Grochowski. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Carol Wamsley and stepfather, Richard Sypolt.



Memorial services will be held Thursday at 11 a.m. at Spidell Funeral Home in Brewster with Rev. Gary Smith officiating. Friends may call Wednesday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to .



Spidell-Brewster



330-767-3737



Spidellfuneralhome.com Published in The Repository on Mar. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary