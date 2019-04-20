|
Fred A. Rossetti 1949-2019
69, of Plain Twp. passed away on April 13, 2019. Fred was born in Canton, Ohio on August 11, 1949 to the late Albert and Wanda Rossetti. He retired in the year 2000 from Republic Steel after 28 years of service. He was a member of Sportsmans Shooting Center, where he made many friends and it was like a second home to him. He gave unselfishly to all those that he met and spent time with at the range, and was always trying to help other shooters do their best. He will be missed for his dedication and above all his friendship. He was known for his neverending stories for every situation, normally his comments would catch you off guard. They always made you laugh. Fred was a lifelong fisherman and outdoorsman and wanted to pass on his love of the outdoors to his sons and grandsons. He was always there for his grandsons shooting events, and also helped a great deal in the youth hunting program.
Preceded in death by his brother, Rudy Rossetti. He is survived by his loving wife, Judith Rossetti; sons, Eric (Sue) Rossetti and Brett (Melissa) Rossetti; grandchildren, Noah and Gabe; brother Jon (Jayne) Rossetti and sister, Lisa (Doug) Gerry.
