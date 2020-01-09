|
|
Fred D. "Derf" Decker
Age 78, of Canton passed away Tuesday January 7, 2020 in Aultman Hospital following a brief illness. He was born January 29, 1941 in Beallsville, OH to the late Park and Martha (Parker) Decker. Fred was a 1959 graduate of Canton South High School and a Canton area resident for 69 years. He retired from The Timken Company in 1996 after 36 years of service. Fred was a member of Canton Twp. Fire Department Station #2 for 14 years, completing his service as Assistant Fire Chief. He was a Canton Township trustee for 8 years. He became an activist in the closure of landfills in Canton Township and was instrumental in the formation of the group who worked to get safe water in the township. Fred was a member of the Performance Ford Club, enjoyed drag racing at the Magnolia Drag Strip in the 60's, organized car shows and attended car shows throughout the Canton area. Fred developed motorized wagons for local parades and made ventriloquist dolls.
He is survived by his wife, Shirley A. (Heaton) Decker to whom he was married 58 years; three daughters and sons-in-law: Linda and Michael Venditti, Sally and Chris Manwaring, Patty and Scott Carlisle; six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; two brothers, Larry (Felisa) Decker and Roger (Vickie) Decker; two sisters, Judy Robinson and Delores Olson; several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in the Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home with Terry Bailey officiating. Burial will be in Sunset Hills Memory Gardens. Friends and family will be received Friday 5-8 p.m. Condolences or fond memories may be shared online at:
www.sandersfuneralhomes.com
Kreighbaum-Sanders
330-484-2525
Published in The Repository on Jan. 9, 2020