Fred E. Balzer
age 89, of North Canton, went home to be with the Lord, Friday March 22, 2019, at Aultman Hospital. He was born December 22, 1929 in Pittsburgh to the late Fred and Viola (Landfair). Fred served in the Army Band during the Korean War and is a graduate of Mount Union University. He dedicated most of his adult life to music, specifically as a piano tuner for over 60 years.
Fred is survived by his wife, Janet of 65 years; children, Vivian (Barry) Doublestein of Atlanta and Keith (Linda) Balzer of Hartville; five grandchildren; nine great-grand children.
Calling hours will be Monday, March 25th., from 4-7 PM at the Arnold Funeral Home in Hartville and Tuesday March 26 from 10-11 AM. Funeral Services will begin at 11 AM in the funeral home with Pastor Joel Cochran officiating. Final resting place is Evergreen Memorial Gardens. If we meet and you forget me, you have lost nothing. But if you meet Jesus Christ and forget him you've lost everything.
Arnold Funeral Home, 330-456-7291
Published in The Repository on Mar. 24, 2019