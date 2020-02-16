|
|
Fred H. Belcher Jr.
age 82 of Massillon, Ohio, passed away on February 12, 2020 in Canton, Ohio. Fred was born in Princeton, West Virginia on April 3, 1937 to Fred and Bonnie (Bales) Belcher. He married the love of his life on August 4, 1960.
Fred was preceded by his parents, sister, Faye, and his son William David Robertson, Jr. He is survived by his wife Betty, children, Kathy (Gary) Wiskofske, and Bradford (Donielle) Belcher, nine grandchildren, seven great grandchildren with one great grandchild on the way, and brothers, Jerry (Alma) Belcher and Mack Belcher.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Autism Society at https://www.autism-society.org/ or the . Messages of comfort and care can be left at www.paquelet.com
Paquelet, 330-833-3222
Published in The Repository on Feb. 16, 2020