1/1
Fred H. Johnson
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Fred's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Fred H. Johnson

86, passed away peacefully on September 7, 2020. He was born on May 13, 1934 to the late Harold and Viola Johnson in North Canton, Ohio. He graduated with the class of 1953 from Lincoln High School. Fred served in the United States Naval Reserves from 1952-1964. He started his career as a tool designer for Canton Tool Company and prior to retiring in 1999, he worked as a draftsman, designing busses for Flexible Bus Company. Fred enjoyed gardening and feeding and watching the birds. He also enjoyed traveling with his wife, Beverly, especially to Hilton Head, SC. He loved spending time with his family.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Beverly J. Johnson; sisters, June Emig, Betty Lockhart and Maxine Krispinsky; and grandson, Joshua Johnson. Fred is survived by his loving family, sons, Dan (Chris) Johnson, Brad (Kathy) Johnson and Doug (Kim) Johnson; grandchildren, Brittany, Morgan, Lyndsay, Zach, Angela, Michael and Tony; 11 great grandchildren; five great great grandchildren.

With Covid-19 restrictions and masks worn, the family will receive friends on Friday, September 11, 2020 from 5-7 p.m. at the Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel, 801 Pittsburg Ave. NW. Funeral services will be private for the family. Burial will be at St. Jacob's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the charity of your choice. The family wishes to thank the staff at St. Luke Lutheran Home for all the wonderful care he received. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook and share fond memories.

Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel

330-477-6721

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel
801 Pittsburg Ave NW
North Canton, OH 44720
330-477-6721
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved