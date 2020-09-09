Fred H. Johnson
86, passed away peacefully on September 7, 2020. He was born on May 13, 1934 to the late Harold and Viola Johnson in North Canton, Ohio. He graduated with the class of 1953 from Lincoln High School. Fred served in the United States Naval Reserves from 1952-1964. He started his career as a tool designer for Canton Tool Company and prior to retiring in 1999, he worked as a draftsman, designing busses for Flexible Bus Company. Fred enjoyed gardening and feeding and watching the birds. He also enjoyed traveling with his wife, Beverly, especially to Hilton Head, SC. He loved spending time with his family.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Beverly J. Johnson; sisters, June Emig, Betty Lockhart and Maxine Krispinsky; and grandson, Joshua Johnson. Fred is survived by his loving family, sons, Dan (Chris) Johnson, Brad (Kathy) Johnson and Doug (Kim) Johnson; grandchildren, Brittany, Morgan, Lyndsay, Zach, Angela, Michael and Tony; 11 great grandchildren; five great great grandchildren.
With Covid-19 restrictions and masks worn, the family will receive friends on Friday, September 11, 2020 from 5-7 p.m. at the Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel, 801 Pittsburg Ave. NW. Funeral services will be private for the family. Burial will be at St. Jacob's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the charity of your choice
. The family wishes to thank the staff at St. Luke Lutheran Home for all the wonderful care he received.
